Local Smithers residents have created the COVID Christmas Parade to bring Christmas cheer to the Town of Smithers.

According to one of the organizers Ben Webb, the idea started off as a group of friends were going to decorate their cars and drive around the town.

He added so far, the fire department, paramedics and local businesses have shown interest in the event.

Webb said the response about the parade has been positive.

“I didn’t anticipate it [the parade] to be so big but, apparently everyone is on board, everyone is all for it, a lot of people are messaging me saying it’s a great idea,”he said.

The parade will be meeting Friday (Dec 18) at 7:30 p.m. behind the Smithers Courthouse on Railway Ave.

Webb said he will be leading the parade in his army truck.

He also said the parade is COVID-19 friendly.

“The only rule I have is that you stay in your vehicle just to stay COVID friendly and that your vehicle is insured,” he said.

Webb added the idea for the parade started due to not having a parade for the holidays and for the Bulkley Valley Exhibition.