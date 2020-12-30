(Photo supplied by My Bulkley Lakes Now staff)

Smithers Secondary School is being listed for another potential COVID-19 exposure by the BC Centre for Disease Control.

The exposure is being listed for Dec 17 and 18.

Students and parents are being asked to self-monitor for symptoms until Jan 1 and those considered high risk contacts will be contacted by Northern Health.

This is the fourth exposure to occur at the high school during the month of December.