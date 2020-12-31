A New Hazelton resident is heading into the new year $126,000 richer.

Linda Stephens was playing Odds of the Gods on PlayNow.com and won the progressive jackpot on Dec 21 of $126,500.

According to Stephens, she noticed she won but didn’t realize how much.

“I went to the main page when it said I had $126,500 in my account and that’s when I yelled down to my husband who was working downstairs,” she said.

She also said she won the jackpot on her only second spin playing the game.

“I had just started playing, and I think it was a $4 spin that I triggered the ‘shield bonus’ and won the jackpot on. It’s hard to believe a $4 spin would change my bank account that much,” Stephens said.

According to the BCLC, Stephens owns a small business in New Hazelton and is having a hard time believing we won.

Stephens added most of the win will be going towards savings, but down the road she will look into replacing her car.