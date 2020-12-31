Additional cases of COVID-19 have been detected by Northern Health within the Internal Medicine Unit at Prince George’s University Hospital where an outbreak has been declared.

As of today (Thursday), seven staff and six patients have tested positive for the virus in relation to the outbreak.

Public Health is closely monitoring for more infections, and the facility continues to take steps to protect the health of staff and those they care for.

The change in status means the timeline for declaring the outbreak over will be extended; measures will remain in place until there have been no further exposure concerns for a period of 28 days.

In addition, Northern Health has confirmed the Jubilee Lodge remains at 59 cases as 48 residents and 11 staff members have tested positive since December 12th.

Sadly, 11 deaths have been associated with the outbreak.