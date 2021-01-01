A couple is on the lookout for their white Chihuahua after an accident in Quesnel threw her from the vehicle on December 30th at around 1 pm. The incident occurred on Highway 97 as a married couple was headed to a US Air Force assignment in Anchorage, Alaska.

The couple believes they saw someone pick up the dog, who goes by the name Mya, on the corner of Kolling Road and Highway 97.

Mya is microchipped but is not wearing a collar.

The owners are still in the emergency room recovering from the incident.

They are now asking anyone with information to contact Kelly Fidler at 208-515-6037.