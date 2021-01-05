Home owners in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District will receive their 2021 home assessment notices.

The notices will reflect the market value as of July 1, 2020.

Burns Lake will see a jump of 21%, Granisle residents 4%, Houston an increase of 10 %, Hazelton an increase of 7%, New Hazelton with 3%, Smithers an increase of 15% and Telkwa an increase of 13%.

In Burns Lake the average single-family home was $160,000 as of July 1 from $148,000 in 2019.

Granisle homes increased from $61,000 to $64,000, Hazelton $139,000 up to $149,000, Houston $152,000 last year to $167,250 this year, in New Hazelton housing prices increased from $116,600 to $121,600, Smithers single- family homes increased from $316,000 to $362,000 and Telkwa from $293,000 to $332,000.

As for condos and townhouses, Smithers saw an increase of 3% from $290,000 to $298,000.

According to Deputy Assessor Jarret Krantz, there has been an increase in rural areas in the North particularly with lakefront properties.

Krantz also added those who feel their property assessment does not reflect market value should contact BC Assessment as soon as possible.

The Property Assessment Review Panels are appointed annual by the province and meet between Feb 1 to March 15 to hear formal complaints.

Krantz added changes in the property assessment does not automatically translate in a change in property taxes.

To view the assessments from across the province go to the BC Assessments website.