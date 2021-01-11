A 37-year-old man has been arrested by the RCMP in relation to Break and Enter dating back to last month, which was being looked at by the Burns Lake detachment.

During the early morning hours of January 5th, police in Prince George performed surveillance on a stolen 2018 Ford F-150.

After a while, police moved in to arrest the driver who attempted to flee and collided with several RCMP vehicles.

From there, two people were taken into custody and were held for investigation.

Mounties identified the driver as Eric Wayde Johnson.

The BC Prosecution Service charged him with:

Flight from Police

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Two counts of failing to comply with his bail order

Johnson will remain in custody until his next court date.

He was previously arrested by Prince George mounties back in October under similar circumstances.

The second suspect has been released without charge.