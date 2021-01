Ontario is adding 2,903 new COVID-19 cases.

Among them are eight new cases of the UK variant.

Sixty-four per cent of the new cases are in the GTHA and Niagara.

Over 44,800 tests were completed over the last day but there’s still a backlog of 43,100.

Another 41 people have died.

Test positivity, the percentage of tests that come back positive, was at 7.8 per cent.