The BC Centre for Disease Control has flagged Houston Secondary School for a potential COVID-19 exposure.

The exposure occurred between January 11 to 13.

This is the first COVID-19 exposure to occur at the high school.

Meanwhile in Terrace, two schools have been potentially exposed to COVID-19.

Centennial Christian School had an exposure between January 11 to 12 and Parkside Secondary School had an exposure on January 8.