Houston Secondary School listed for COVID-19 exposure
The BC Centre for Disease Control has flagged Houston Secondary School for a potential COVID-19 exposure.
The exposure occurred between January 11 to 13.
This is the first COVID-19 exposure to occur at the high school.
Meanwhile in Terrace, two schools have been potentially exposed to COVID-19.
Centennial Christian School had an exposure between January 11 to 12 and Parkside Secondary School had an exposure on January 8.