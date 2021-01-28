The Smithers Local Health Area saw a decrease in COVID-19 cases last week.

Only 16 cases were identified in the area by the BC Centre for Disease Control, compared to the previous week where there were 32 cases.

The Local Health Area also saw a decrease in the daily case rate where 10.1 to 15 cases are positive per 100,000 people.

Meanwhile Burns Lake continues to be a hotspot but the number of cases have decreased.

11 cases were confirmed last week in the Burns Lake Local Health Area compared to the 33 the previous week.

The average daily case rate has stayed the same with more than 20 cases per 100,000 people.

Terrace saw a decrease in cases as well with 59 confirmed positive cases but Prince Rupert saw an increase of cases with 38 confirmed in the region.