BC Health officials reported 514 new cases of COVID-19 in BC, boosting the provincial total to 66,779.

One more person passed away in Northern Health, the region’s death toll is now 67 while the recovery rate is 87%.

In Northern Health, 57 new people were diagnosed with the virus as the region’s total is now 3,391 with 509 currently active.

There are 4,557 active cases across BC, meanwhile, 292 are in hospital, 74 of whom are in ICU.

With 59,559 people recovered, the province’s recovery rate is 89%.

There have been 7 cases of UK variant and 4 cases of South Africa variant in BC, there are still cases where health officials can’t figure out the origin.

5 more people died in BC, the provincial death toll has reached 1,189.

So far, 87,346 people have received a COVID-19 vaccine; 4,262 of those doses were second doses.

“All long-term care residents and the people that care for them have been offered a COVID-19 vaccine in all health authorities across the province, and we have very high uptake and details of that will be provided in the coming days,” explained Provincial Health Officer, Dr.Bonnie Henry.

Henry explained that there’s been a number of obstacles that have impacted the supply of vaccines across BC.

“Our vaccine supply is proving to be a challenge,” added Henry,” with no doses of the Pfizer vaccine arriving this week and reduced doses for the following two weeks, we have been assured that the supply will increase again in the third week of February, it does leave us with a much less supply than we were intending.”

REGION BREAKDOWN:

+57– Northern Health (3,334)

+71– Interior Health (6,151)

+ 134– Vancouver Coastal Health (15,321)

+223– Fraser Health (40,184)

+29– Island Health (1,629)