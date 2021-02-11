Maintenance crews have begun permanent repairs on the Kispiox Bridge, North of Hazelton on Thursday (Feb 11).

According to the Ministry of Transportation, drivers should expect intermittent bridge closures and delays of at least 40 minutes while repairs are underway.

During working hours the bridge is expected to be open for single lane alternating traffic for 20 minutes at the start of the hour followed by a 40 minute closure.

The bridge will be open to single-lane alternating traffic during the overnight hours.

The Ministry added the bridge remains restricted to vehicles less than eight tonnes and is open for pedestrians.

Residents are being advised to be cautious while crossing especially near work crews and equipment.

The bridge is expected to open in late February or early March.

On-site Ministry staff have met with the Kispiox Band and are providing frequent updates.

The bridge was closed last week after a vehicle incident damaged the bridge.