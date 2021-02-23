Anyone looking to head into BC’s backcountry might want to think twice.

According to Avalanche Canada, a series of storms saw 40 to 60 centimetres of snow in the North Rockies Region including Prince George, which has led to a high or considerable Danger Rating.

This means, natural or human-triggered avalanches are likely to occur.

Senior Forecaster, Mark Bender spoke with MyPGNow.com.

“What’s additionally happening is there is a buried weak layer sitting in the snowpack anywhere from 50 to 120 centimetres deep, all the new snow and the warm temperatures have contributed to overloading that weak layer.”

“It’s within the range of snowmobilers or skiers being able to trigger that deeper layer and this leads to an increased likelihood and consequences with triggering a layer that is buried that deep.”

Bender stated with temperatures reaching a high of plus seven on Sunday, the warmer weather contributed to the avalanche hazard.

For those still considering a trip to the backcountry, Bender is of the opinion choosing conservative avalanche terrain is the best route to go.

“Low-angle terrain gives any large steep slopes a wide berth until the snowpack has time to adjust to the new load.”

On Saturday, a 27-year-old man passed away after an avalanche occurred near Chetwynd.

The matter is under investigation by the BC Coroners Service.