The Majagaleehl Gali Aks Elementary School in Hazelton will be closed for one week following a COVID-19 exposure at the school.

According to a SD82 news release, the Gitanmaax Band Council passed a Band Council Resolution on Feb 26 to allow Northern Heath to conduct a fulsome contact tracing process.

Immediate access is currently being denied at the school from March 1 to March 8.

The Gitanmaax Band Council also closed its daycare, nursery and language nest facilities to accommodate a full sanitation process.

The release also added the temporary school closure is not a COVID-19 closure.

“This closure is based on the precautionary safety measures undertaken by the Gitanmaax Band Council for their community,” said the release.

A full sanitation process will be conducted by SD82.

Meanwhile, staff, where able, will be redeployed to either work from home or from the temporary school remote hub located in the Game Changer building, separate to Hazelton Secondary School.

The release also added, busses will operate on a streamline route and will not make any stops within the Gitanmaax Reserve for pick-up or drop off.

“We recognize this is an incredibly stressful time for the school staff, students and families. Let us all remember to focus on our personal well-being at this time while taking care and supporting one another, our students, staff and families,” said the school board.