A new exhibit is being featured at the Smithers Art Gallery.

“Arterial” by Fantastic 5point0 consists of artwork from five artists along the Highway 16 corridor.

The exhibit features Lynn Cociani of Prince Rurpert, Michelle Gazely of Smithers, Mo Hamilton of Prince George, Suzo Hickey of Prince Rupert and Sarah Northcott of Smithers.

According to one of the artists Michelle Gazely, the exhibit is about the connection each of the artists have and the connection of Highway 16 to each other.

Gazely said it was an incredible experience working with different artists.

“It was so wonderful to work with people who are serious about art, to talk art, to connect, it was just an excellent experience,” she said.

She added the group of artists met a few years ago after attending an art retreat.

According to Gazely, after the retreat they would see each other twice a year and live with each other for one week to try and bounce ideas for the exhibit off of each other.

She also said she feels proud showing her artwork to her home community.

“There’s a mutual respect and love that the five of us ladies have for each other, so I feel so proud of the work that we’ve done together, it’s like an eclectic mix,” Gazely said.

She added visitors of the gallery have been enjoying the diversity of the exhibit.

Arterial will be at the Smithers Art Gallery until April 3.