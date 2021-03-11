The Regional District of Bulkley- Nechako says it fully supports Indigenous efforts to rehabilitate and co-manage the Nechako River.

This is after the RDBN passed a resolution to acknowledge long standing interference.

According to a news release, construction of the Kenney Dam and the Nechako Reservoir have caused and continue to cause significant infringements on the claim of Aboriginal rights and title on First Nations specifically the, Nadleh Whu’ten, Saik’uz First Nation and Stellat’en First Nation.

The release also added that the RDBN are calling on the Provincial and Federal Government and Rio Tinto to support the Nechako First Nations to restore the ecosystem functioning of the Nechako River.

Gerry Thiessen, RDBN Chairperson said local communities have suffered from the impacts of the Nechako water management regime.

“The people of our region, those who use and depend on the river, deserve a healthy river and watershed- and a legitimate seat at the table when it comes to water management,” he said.

The statement also added the Nechako First Nations and the RDBN are committed to working together to ensure the Nechako river and watershed are restored to a more natural condition.