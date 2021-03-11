Smithers Celebrity Golf hands over $125,000 to the BV Health Foundation and Cancer Care team (supplied by: Lindsay Newman)

Organizers of the Smithers Celebrity Golf Tournament have decided to cancel the 2021 event.

According to its Facebook page, this is due to COVID-19 and lockdown measures.

The Facebook post also added it is hopeful the tournament can return in 2022.

This year, the tournament would have been in its 29th year.

The Celebrity Golf Tournament is a bi-annual event that features celebrities to help raise money for a charity of choice.

The 2019 Golf Tournament raised $125,000 for the Bulkley Valley Health Foundation and the Cancer Care Team.