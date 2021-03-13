The Bulkley Valley Salvation Army is now open its regular hours and has allowed people who attend the soup kitchen to eat indoors.

According to Salvation Army Director Adam Marshall, more staffing has allowed the store to be open on Saturdays.

The Salvation Army has not been at regular hours and has not allowed people to eat in the soup kitchen since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marshall said staff are excited to be open for its regular hours.

“We know how challenging it is for some people to get out during the week and we’re missing some of the interaction and the clientele that we used to have and we’re just excited to be involved in the communities lives again,” he said.

He added the Salvation Army made the decision after residents were allowed in the soup kitchen, so staff felt they could expand their hours.

According to Marshall, staff are trying to go back to full service as fast as possible.

He also said that to donate residents still need to book an appointment.

“We have such a limited space for storage and we are still required to isolate things for 48 hours before we can sort it and put it on the floor,” Marshall said.

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic the soup kitchen provided a take-out style lunch.