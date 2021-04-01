Over $5 million is being invested by the province to help Community Forest agreement holders to complete wildfire risk reduction projects.

According to the province, the BC Community Forest Association will distribute to 15 holders of community forest agreements across B.C. to fund 44 Crown Land Wildfire Risk Reduction (CLWRR) projects.

The provincial government added the CLWRR funding stream is a part of the Community Resiliency Investment program that is administered by the B.C. Wildfire Service.

The Northwest Fire Centre (NWFC) received $1,178,600.

Projects included in the NWFC include:

$420,000 to Burns Lake Community Forest LTD. for two operational treatment projects and one prescribed fire project.

$663,600 to Wetzin’Kwa Community Forest Corporation for three prescription development projects and two operational treatments near Hudson Bay Mountain and Seymour Ridge.

$95,000 to Terrace Community Forest LLP for risk reduction tactical planning near Terrace and Kitimat.

The investment is a part of the Stronger B.C. COVID-19 Economic Recovery Plan.