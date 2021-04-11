Nearly one million British Columbians have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The Province’s Get Vaccinated program is ramping up and is calling on everyone aged 60 and older to register for an appointment.

People born in 1961 and earlier (60+), Indigenous peoples 18+, and those who are clinically extremely vulnerable can now register to book in one of three ways:

* Online

* Provincial call centre between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at 1 833 838-2323

* in-person at the nearest Service BC location

There are three steps to register to book a vaccine appointment:

1. Register: First, register when it’s your turn and get a confirmation code.

2. Book: Book a vaccine appointment when you get an email, text or phone call telling you you’re eligible to book based on your age.

3. Get vaccinated: Visit a vaccine clinic to get your vaccine dose.

Registration is the first step.

Once people are registered, they will be contacted when it is their turn to book a vaccine appointment.

To preserve system capacity, wait until your age group is called to register.

B.C.’s age-based program runs parallel to the pharmacy program for people between the ages of 55 and 65.

Now, anyone between 55 and 65 years of age is eligible to be vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine in local pharmacies throughout the province.

Since the Get Vaccinated provincial registration and booking system started on April 6, nearly 650,000 British Columbians have registered and more than 170,000 have booked their shot.

Nearly 170 mass vaccination clinics throughout the province are now operating.

An average of approximately 40,000 vaccinations are expected to be administered each day as the program continues to ramp up.