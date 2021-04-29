COVID-19 cases have decreased within the Northwest and in the Smithers Local Health Area.

Five new cases were reported in the region during the week of April 18 to April 24 compared to nine the previous week.

In the Burns Lake Local Health Area, an additional two cases of the virus were reported where the previous week there was one case identified.

Smithers and Burns Lake have an average daily case rate of 0.1 to 5.0 cases being identified per 100,00 people.

Meanwhile, Terrace and Prince Rupert continue to see cases decline with several new cases identified in Terrace and two reported in Prince Rupert.