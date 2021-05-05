BC’s daily COVID-19 case count continues to slope downwards as the province saw 697 new cases, 14 of which were found in the North.

This is the third consecutive day the province’s daily case count has been in the 600’s.

There are now 7,161 active cases across the province, while 10,961 people are under active public health monitoring.

Of the active cases, 486 individuals are currently hospitalized, 173 of whom are in ICU.

One more person has died in BC as the provincial death toll is now 1,597.

With over 42% of BC’s eligible population vaccinated, over 1.9 million doses of the available vaccines have been administered in BC, 92,244 of which are second doses.

“With the additional vaccine supply now available, we are accelerating our vaccine delivery to people throughout the province to get vaccines into arms as soon as possible,” stated Dr.Bonnie Henry.

Everyone in BC 18+ is eligible to register for a vaccine appointment on the GetVaccinatedBC website.

The province announced that pregnant residents that are 16+ are also now eligible to register for a vaccine over the phone by calling 1 833 383-2323.

BREAKDOWN BY REGION:

Northern Health: 7,237 (+14)

Interior Health: 11,140 (+65)

Vancouver Coastal Health: 32,444 (+142)

Fraser Health: 76,593 (+456)

Island Health: 4,745 (+19)