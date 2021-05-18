School District 54 and School District 91 will be receiving funding from the province to improve schools.

The funding is divided into three programs, the School Enhancement Program (SEP), Carbon Neutral Capital Program (CNCP) and Bus Acquisition Program (BUS).

SD54 has received over $1.6 million for HVAC upgrades at Silverthorne Elementary in Houston and two new school buses.

In addition, SD91 received over $1.9 million for exterior wall systems at Fraser Lake Elem- Secondary, HVAC upgrades at W L Mcleod Elementary, HVAC upgrades at Lakes District Secondary and William Konkin Elementary and four new buses.

The province has provided a total of $240.5 million in maintenance grants for 2021.

According to a statement, this is a 10.5% increase over last year.

“With over 1,500 public schools throughout our province, maintaining and improving our facilities is a critical priority to ensure students are learning in healthy, efficient and positive environments no matter where they live,” said Minister of Education Jennifer Whiteside.

Among the funding includes purchasing over 100 new school buses, which will also include electric buses.

Meanwhile, 84 schools will get improvements to their HVAC systems, 66 schools will receive improvements at 66 schools and energy system upgrades will occur at 26 schools.

The province also added $3.5 billion for investments in school capital included in the 2021 Budget.