There have been 10 wildfires within the Northwest Fire Centre (NWFC) as of April 1, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

This is compared to last year where 16 burned by the middle of May.

The NWFC responded to two new fires within the past week, one was located in the Nadina Fire Zone near Shelford Lake and the other was in the Skeena Zone three kilometres from the Northwest Regional Airport.

Both fires have been put out by fire crews with the fire near Shelford Lake determined to be natural and the other fire in the Skeena Zone was determined to be human caused.

As of Thursday (May 20), there are no active wildfires within the fire centre.

According to the NWFC, each of the fire zones have low to moderate activity levels.

Meanwhile, an Initial Attack Crew will be stationed in the Cassiar Fire Zone starting Friday (May 21) and will remain in Dease Lake for the long weekend.

Residents are being reminded that if you see a wildfire to call the BC Wildfire Service at 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 on a cell phone.