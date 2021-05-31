Muheim Elementary School principal Craig McAulay has resigned from School District 54.

According to the district this will be in effect as of the end of school year as McAuley has accepted a role in Pacific Rim as a principal.

He began his administrative career at SD 54 as a Vice Principal at Smithers Secondary where he then moved on to be a principal at Houston Secondary and then Muheim Elementary in Smithers, the district added.

“His work at these schools has been excellent and Mr. McAulay has built strong relationships with staff and students at all of the schools he has worked at,” said SD54 Superintendents Mike McDiarmid.

Houston Secondary and Twain Sullivan Elementary Vice Principal, Dwayne Anderson will be appointed as the new principal of Muheim Elementary.

The district added that Anderson has a long history with SD54 as he is a graduate of Smithers Secondary and started his teaching career at Houston Secondary in 1998.

For the last four years he has been the Vice Principal at the two schools and has been involved in numerous district initiatives, professional development activities and helped lead innovative curricular changes for middle year students.