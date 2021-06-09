The province is amping up second dose COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

390,264 people in BC are now fully vaccinated after receiving two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

This comes as nearly 4 million doses have been administered across the province, while 74.5% of all adults and 72.4% of those 12 and up have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The province saw 148 new cases of COVID-19, 8 of which were identified in the North as the region now has 74 active cases while 6 people are in hospital, 3 of whom are in ICU.

BC’s active case count has dipped below 2,000 for the first time since October 22nd as it now stands at 1,975.

Of the active cases, 195 people are in hospital, 47 of whom are in ICU.

Three more people have lost their lives in BC, as BC’s death toll has reached 1,725.

“Canada has some of the highest Dose 1 immunization levels in the world and British Columbia is equally strong. We ask everyone to join us in continuing to push forward with our vaccine progress,” said Dr.Bonnie Henry.

BREAKDOWN BY REGION:

Northern Health: +8 (7,732)

Interior Health: +32 (12,065)

Fraser Health: +75 (83,916)

Vancouver Coastal Health: +23 (34,221)

Island Health: +10 (4,914)