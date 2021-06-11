Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach has announced that an NDP motion calling for immediate reconciliation has passed.

According to a news release, the motion is calling on the federal government to stop fighting Indigenous children in court and implement the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action.

The motion was brought to parliament after the discovery of 215 children that were found at the former Kamloops Residential School.

This motion will also call on the Federal Government to take concrete actions towards reconciliation.

Bachrach said he was pleased the motion passed but it was shameful that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet did not attend the vote.

“I think that really speaks volumes and they should answer to the Canadian people and especially to Indigenous people why they were not willing to show up in parliament and vote on such an important motion,” he said.

Bachrach added that he hopes this motion shows Indigenous people that the NDP government is on their side.

“We’re fighting hard in Ottawa to ensure that the government acts in immediate, real ways to address these horrible, horrible circumstances that took place in our country,” he said.

According to Bachrach, the progress in implementing the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Call to Action has been too slow.

The NDP is also calling for a full implementation of the Calls to Justice from the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.