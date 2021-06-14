Provincial health officials report over 600,000 people have received a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The total amount of vaccines handed out in B.C. is just over four million (4,048,346).

Nearly 76% of all adults and 74.1% of those 12+ have received their first jab.

Over the last three days, there were 277 new cases in the province with 16 of those in Northern Health.

The north had no new cases from Sunday to today (Monday).

There are 1,537 active cases in BC, of those, 136 are in hospital, and 42 are in ICU.

78 of the active cases are in Northern Health, with 2 of those in the hospital, and 2 in ICU.

There have been four more people pass away, bringing the provincial death toll to 1,734.

“Our progress is a shared effort, which means respecting that some of those around you may not be moving at the same pace as you. As a result, even though recreational travel within the province is now permitted, check before you go anywhere to ensure you will be welcome,” said Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Restrictions in the province are being loosened tomorrow with Step 2 of the Restart program.

BREAKDOWN BY REGION:

Northern Health: +16 (7,767)

Interior Health: +63 (12,206)

Fraser Health: +148 (84,245)

Vancouver Coastal Health: +36 (34,289)

Island Health: +12 (4,950)