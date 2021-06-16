School District 91 has announced new leadership for William Konkin Elementary School for the upcoming school year.

Karie Evans will be joining the school in Burns Lake as the Principal.

Evans currently is the Vice Principal for the Lach Klan School in Kitkala, BC.

She has also taught in Calgary, Fort McMurray and overseas schools.

“I am especially excited to join the Eagles at WKE and am looking forward to meeting and working with students, teachers, staff, and families,” said Evans.

According to a news release, Evans has a Bachelor of Education from the University of Calgary and recently finished her Master of Education in Educational Leadership from the University of Lethbridge.

Evans is expected to visit Burns Lake within the next few weeks to meet with staff, parents, indigenous leaders and community members.