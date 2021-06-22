(Catherine Wishart is the new Vice Chair at UNBC. Photo supplied by UNBC)

Catherine Wishart who is a well-known advocate for post-secondary education in the north is the new Chair of the UNBC’s Board of Governors.

Last month, the province and the university removed Aaron Ekman from the role due to reported racist and discriminatory comments.

Wishart has been a provincially appointed representative on the Board since last July and was recently re-appointed for another two-year term.

She works as a consultant with the public sector, First Nations, and non-profit organizations on planning and development.

Previously, Wishart held several roles with the College of New Caledonia.

“Post-secondary access and opportunities are more important than ever in the North, and the creativity and connections that UNBC builds through teaching and research are essential to our success,” said Wishart.

“This University attracts exceptional students, supported by world-class faculty and staff. The Board is immensely grateful to all our stakeholders as we continue working to support our students and communities and offer an exceptional post-secondary experience.”

Wishart also serves as a Director of the Elizabeth Fry Housing Society in Prince George.

In addition, Andrew Robinson remains the vice-chair.

The Board of Governors’ next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 17.