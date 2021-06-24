an umbrella in the sun (supplied by: pixabay)

A heat warning has been issued for the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District by Environment Canada for the next five days.

According to Meteorologist Doug Lundquist, the heat that the province is expecting is nothing that has been seen before.

He added this heat is concerning as there will be little relief because of elevated overnight temperatures.

Lundquist said he has never seen anything like this before.

“I’ve done this job for almost 35 years, I’ve never seen this happen before in any of my years, we’re forecasting a high on Tuesday for example in the Smithers area of 37, which would be about the hottest temperature that Smithers has ever had,” he said.

Lundquist added that Environment Canada is expecting records to be broken for the hottest the region has seen.

He also said that the heat has him concerned.

“This is extremely dangerous for human health, we need to stay hydrated , take care of the vulnerable, up in the Smithers area not everyone has air conditioners and you might want to check on seniors or people that don’t have air conditioning,” Lundquist said.

He added so far, no records have been broken.