Houston RCMP responded to 276 calls for service throughout the Houston, Granisle and Topley regions.

According to the Police due to the warmer weather ,complaints regarding the consumption of alcohol in public places have increased.

RCMP said in local parks there will be a proactive enforcement measure, including foot patrols.

Additionally, several impaired driving counter attacks were conducted on local roadways in June.

Approximately 300 vehicles were checked and one driver was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle by alcohol.

Meanwhile, police also responded to four commercial Break and Enters that are under investigation.

Among the break and enters that are under investigation is at the Village of Granisle Curling Club.

Over $28,000 in computers, electronics, Husqvarna brush cutter and two generators were taken.

The incident is being called concerning as the items were utilized by the Village of Granisle for the Emergency Operations Command Centre.

Local businesses are being encouraged to take steps in protecting their property with exterior lighting, surveillance cameras and alarms by police.

RCMP is also reminding residential property owners as well like keeping residences, outbuildings and vehicles locked.