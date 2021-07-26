Two Houston residents are raising awareness about residential schools with their Orange Heart project.

Earlier this month Mary-Anne Kaiser and Sherri Wright handed out orange hearts at the Houston Farmers Market.

According to Wright she got the idea after a resident in Chilliwack created orange hearts for windows and car decals.

She said the orange hearts are not only to raise awareness.

“We’re also showing support from the community for our First Nations friends and neighbours that we’re thinking about them, we’re concerned as well about what’s been coming to light,” Wright said.

She added anyone interested in a heart can get one at the Houston Farmers Market.

According to Wright, the hearts are free but if anyone would like to donate to their supply fund they can.

Wright also said local businesses have been interested.

“They want to have some on hand to give to customers and clients when they come into their businesses, so we’ll be distributing them there,” she said.

Wright added there has been a lot of support for the project.

The initiative has a Facebook page that will provide updates on where residents can get the orange hearts.