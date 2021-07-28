Smithers Town Hall | (Supplied by My Bulkley Lakes Now)

The Town of Smithers is working on repairing a water main break that occurred near the Riverside Municipal Campground.

During Tuesday’s (July 27) council meeting General Manager of Integrated Growth and Infrastructure, Mark Allen made council aware of the break.

The break occurred this afternoon and water remains shut off at the campground.

“So, the showers and washroom facilities, the running water at least there is shut off but staff have delivered bottled water,” he said.

Allen also advised council that campers can get their money back for the inconvenience.

“The caretaker is accepting any refund requests and forwarding that to our recreation director, only if requested,” he said.

According to Allen, the repair is difficult but the water to the campground should be restored tomorrow.