Temperatures are expected to increase over the long weekend in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District according to Environment Canada.

Daytime highs are expected to reach the early thirties from Friday (July 30) to Sunday (Aug 1).

Heat warnings and special weather statements have been issued in neighbouring communities like Terrace and Prince George but as of Thursday afternoon (July 29) no warning has been issued for the valley and lakes.

Meteorologist Gregg Walters said he does not believe records will be broken over the weekend.

“This time of year we traditionally see the highest temperatures within the province, generally the end of July is the warmest period so, right now we are on track to see fairly normal temperatures if not on the high end for this time of year,” he said.

Walters also said what the region should expect in the coming days.

“For tomorrow (July 30) we’re looking for a high of about 30 degrees in the Smithers area and getting up to around 31 on Saturday (July 31) and staying up pretty warm even in to Sunday (Aug 1) we’re seeing highs to about 30 on Sunday but we will see it cool down quite a bit after that,” he said.

Walters is advising community members who will be outside to wear sunscreen and stay hydrated.