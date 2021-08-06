Smithers RCMP responded to 111 new files during the June 15 to July 21 period and 114 new files during the July 29 to August 4 period.

On July 15 and July 21 police received 10 separate complaints of mischief to remote Canada Post mail boxes.

According to RCMP, the suspect (s) appeared to have used a cutting torch to gain entry to post poxes by cutting the locking mechanisms.

The targeted areas were near Highland Road, Telkwa High Road, Old Babine Lake Road, Woodmere Road and Highway 26.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Smithers RCMP received another fraud report after someone was contacted by someone who appeared to be a close friend of there’s on Facebook.

According to police, the complainant was informed of a financial grant and to contact someone named Diane Dooper where they were informed to purchase $5000 worth of apple gift cards.

The complainant realized they were being scammed before the suspect requested more gift cards.

During the July 29 to August 4 period 5 impaired drivers were stopped.

Each of them received a 90 day Immediate Roadside Prohibitions and had their vehicles impounded for 30 days.

On July 31, police received a complaint of bank cards being stolen on Main Street.

The suspect fraudulently charged $1000 to the complainants card before they were cancelled.

Another incident occurred on August 1 where police were called for a female breaking into a truck located on Fourth Avenue in Smithers.

The complainant interrupted the suspect who then left without incident.

The complainant followed her from a safe distance and observed her in a travel trailer which was also located in the area.

According to RCMP, she was inside the trailer for a few minutes before she left the area.

Police were able to identify and locate her near Boston Pizza where she was arrested.

Also on August 1, police received a report of two paddle boards that had been stolen out of the back of a pickup truck overnight on Railway Avenue.

The paddle boards were located the next day hidden in a bush on Railway Avenue and returned to its owner.

On August 3, a chainsaw was also stolen out of the back of a pickup truck overnight on First Avenue.

It is being described as a battery powered Stihl MSA120F model saw with serial number 442213628.

Anyone with information on any of the crimes are being encouraged to contact Smithers RCMP or Crime Stoppers.