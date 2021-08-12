82.3% (3,814,635) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 71.6% (3,318,751) received their second dose.

In addition, 83.1% (3,596,148) of all eligible adults have received their first dose and 73.3% (3,168,620) received their second dose.

513 new cases were identified in BC as there are now 3,834 active cases.

Of the active cases, 81 individuals are in hospital and 33 are in intensive care.

This is the highest number of ICU cases since June 30th.

One more person in the Interior Health authority has passed away as the provincial death toll is now 1,779.

Earlier today, Dr.Bonnie Henry announced some new restrictions for workers of long-term care and assisted living facilities as there are eight active health care outbreaks across B.C.

During her announcement, she also noted that over 90% of the new cases are being identified in unvaccinated residents.

The new/active cases include: