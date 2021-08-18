Candidates starting to be announced for Northern BC
The September 20th federal election is still over a month away, but the Conservatives, NDP, and PPC have already announced their candidates for three Northern BC ridings.
The Liberals have yet to announce a single candidate for the Cariboo- Prince George, Prince George- Peace River- Northern Rockies, or Skeena- Bulkley Valley ridings.
The candidates that have filed their papers so far include:
Cariboo- PG
- Todd Doherty- Conservative
- Audrey McKinnon- NDP
- Jeremy Gustafson- PPC
PG- Peace River- Northern Rockies
- Bob Zimmer- Conservative
- Cory Longley- NDP
Skeena- Bulkley Valley
- Claire Rattee- Conservative
- Taylor Bachrach- NDP
- Jody Craven- PPC
- Adeana Young- Green Party