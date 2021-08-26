Covid-19 cases have jumped within the Smithers Local Health Area between August 15 to 21.

A total of 10 cases were reported during this period which is an increase from two cases the previous week.

This has resulted in the average daily case to increase to 5.1 to 10 cases being identified per 100,000 people.

Meanwhile, the Burns Lake Local Health Area identified one case of the virus, which was the same number reported two weeks ago.

Additionally, vaccination rates have climbed slightly in both regions.

In the Smithers LHA, 69 percent of community members 12 and older have received one dose of a vaccine with 59% of them fully vaccinated.

In Burns Lake, 68% of residents 12 and older have received one dose and 60% have received both doses.

Meanwhile, the hardest hit regions for COVID-19 cases continue to be Kitimat, which identified 16 new cases and Nechako which reported 41 new cases.