The Regional District of Bulkley Nechako will be conducting a housing assessment for its rural areas in partnership with M’akola Development Services.

According to the RDBN, the assessment is to better understand housing needs and challenges in the rural regions.

It added that a housing needs assessment will assist in creating a housing needs report.

According to the RDBN, the information collected will help address the housing needs in the region.

The survey can be located on the RDBN’s website.