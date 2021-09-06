Medical Health Officers with Northern Health have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Jubilee Lodge in Prince George after lab-confirmed cases from staff and patients.

Six patients and one staff member have tested positive, and enhanced outbreak control measures are now in effect for the lodge:

Increased frequency of cleaning and infection control measures

Enhanced symptom monitoring among all staff and patients

Reducing movement of staff and patients in the facility

Temporary suspension of social visits (essential visits are not impacted, and can continue)

Health officials will be monitoring the situation and will declare the outbreak over once transmission of the virus has stopped.