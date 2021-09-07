Any drivers in the north who see an RCMP cruiser this month might want to put their phones away.

September is Distracted Driving and Occupant Restraint Month in BC and police will be conducting enhanced enforcement as a result.

Cpl Mike Halskov told Vista Radio that distracted driving is more than just using your cell phone behind the wheel.

“This includes other distractions such as personal grooming, eating or drinking, reading, insecure pets, other passengers or even not knowing your route.”

“We’ve all seen this type of driver. They are the ones who can’t maintain a steady speed or maintain their lane – they may fall well short of a stop line or fail to stop altogether and the ones who remained stopped even though other traffic has started moving around them.”

According to provincial data, distracted driving is responsible for over 25% of all vehicle fatalities.

On average, 76 people die each year in fatal motor vehicle collisions where the driver was not paying attention.

In addition, Halskov noted while seatbelt compliance in the province is quite high – it can always be better.

“Fifty people die every year in collisions that may have been survivable had the restraints been worn. Occupant restraints refer to all occupants of your vehicle including children who are required to be secured in an approved infant or child seats appropriate to their age and height.”

The fine for not wearing a seatbelt in the province is $167.