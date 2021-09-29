The first person to receive the vaccine in the Northern Health region was Biserka Becker, a care aide at Jubilee Lodge in Prince George. (photo from Northern Health)

B.C. is reporting 813 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 186,245 cases in the province.

There are 6,185 active cases in BC, while 340 individuals are in hospital and 146 are in intensive care.

11 new deaths have been reported, including one in Northern Health, as the provincial death toll is now 1,953.

The new/active cases include:

118 new cases in Northern Health Total active cases: 915

208 new cases in Interior Health Total active cases: 1,281

303 new cases in Fraser Health Total active cases: 2,316

102 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health Total active cases: 911

82 new cases in Island Health Total active cases: 704

No new cases of people who reside outside of Canada Total active cases: 58



From Sept. 21-27, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 71.9% of cases, and from Sept. 14-27 they accounted for 80.8% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Sept. 21-27) – Total 5,121

Not vaccinated: 3,324 (64.9%)

Partially vaccinated: 361 (7.0%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,436 (28.0%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Sept. 14-27) – Total 438

Not vaccinated: 318 (72.6%)

Partially vaccinated: 36 (8.2%)

Fully vaccinated: 84 (19.2%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Sept. 21-27)

Not vaccinated: 300.6

Partially vaccinated: 97.6

Fully vaccinated: 35.6

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Sept. 14-27)

Not vaccinated: 46.8

Partially vaccinated: 15.0

Fully vaccinated: 1.9

After factoring for age, people not vaccinated are 24.6 times more likely to be hospitalized than those fully vaccinated.

87.9% (4,074,112) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 80.8% (3,745,457) have received their second dose.

In addition, 88.4% (3,823,614) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 81.6% (3,529,426) received their second dose.