As COVID-19 numbers continue to hike in the North, more opportunities to get vaccinated against COVID-19 are coming to Northern communities.

Smithers residents can get vaccinated at the Healthy Living Centre on October 12, 14, 19 and 21 from 9 am until 12 pm and from 1 pm until 4 pm.

At Coast Mountain College, Houston residents can stop by for a drop-in or by booking an appointment every Tuesday and Thursday from 1 – 4 pm all throughout October.

Every Wednesday from 6-8 pm, residents can drop in for an appointment, as bookings are not being accepted.

Anyone in the Hazelton area can stop by the cafeteria in the Wrinch Memorial hospital to get vaccinated.

The hospital will be offering vaccinations on October 14 and 21 from 1 – 5 pm.

Tomorrow (Saturday) from 11 am until 6 pm, a mobile vaccine clinic will be available in the Gateway Lodge parking lot in Prince George.

According to Northern Health, eligible residents 12+ can receive a first or second dose during this time.

Additionally, every Wednesday through Saturday from 10:30 am until 5:30 pm, drop-in appointments for both doses are available at the Civic Centre downtown.

In Vanderhoof, residents can head to the Vanderhoof CO-OP parking lot today (Friday) from 1 – 6 pm to get vaccinated at a mobile clinic.

For every Thursday in October from 9 am to 12 pm and from 1 pm to 4 pm, residents can get either dose at the Vanderhoof Health Unit.

While appointments will be prioritized at the health unit, drop-ins are welcomed.