The fourth annual Skeena Salmon Art Show is being held at the Smithers Art Gallery.

According to a news release, the exhibit will feature artists from across the Skeena region.

Artists include, Smithers Perry Rath, Alex and Michelle Stoney and Kristin Mckay.

The exhibit will feature different artwork including painting, clay, sculpture, jewelry and photography.

The news release added many pieces in the show that reflect the future of salmon populations and their work as life sustaining pieces.

Terrace and Hazelton hosted the show in September and a jury will decide the winner of the show.

According to the release, the public is being invited to attend the show and vote on their favourite pieces.

The artwork with the most votes will receive a People’s Choice Award.

The exhibit will be at the Smithers Art Gallery until November 13.