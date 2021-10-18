BC is reporting that 26 people have died due to COVID-19 in BC over the past three days.

The new deaths include:

Fraser Health: 10

Vancouver Coastal Health: three

Interior Health: five

Northern Health: five

Island Health: three

2,081 people in total have passed away so far due to the virus, 193 of those are in Northern Health, 257 in Interior Health.

Over a three-day period, health officials are reporting 1,846 new cases of the virus, 406 in Northern Health, 322 in Interior Health:

Oct. 15-16: 753 new cases

Oct. 16-17: 650 new cases

Oct. 17-18: 443 new cases

There are currently 4,917 active cases across the province, 880 in the north, 777 in the interior.

The new/active cases include:

737 new cases in Fraser Health Total active cases: 2,039

212 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health Total active cases: 642

322 new cases in Interior Health Total active cases: 777

406 new cases in Northern Health Total active cases: 880

169 new cases in Island Health Total active cases: 521

no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada Total active cases: 58



89.2% of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of a vaccine and 83.4% received their second dose.

89.6% of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 84.1% received their second dose.

From Oct. 8-14, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 68.3% of cases and from Oct. 1-14, they accounted for 74.6% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Oct. 8-14) – Total 3,914

Not vaccinated: 2,420 (61.8%)

Partially vaccinated: 255 (6.5%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,239 (31.7%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Oct. 1-14) – Total 465

Not vaccinated: 320 (68.8%)

Partially vaccinated: 27 (5.8%)

Fully vaccinated: 118 (25.4%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Oct. 8-14)

Not vaccinated: 268

Partially vaccinated: 74.2

Fully vaccinated: 29.4

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Oct. 1-14)