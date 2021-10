BC Hydro Crews working on Power Lines(Photo supplied by BC Hydro)

Parts of Telkwa will be without power on Tuesday (Oct 19) for pole replacement, according to BC Hydro.

The outage is expected to occur from 10 a.m until 2 p.m.

Areas included in the outage are Hankin Ave, Coalmine Road and Lawson Road.

A full list of affected areas can be found on BC Hydro’s website.