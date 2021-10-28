Premier John Horgan will be undergoing surgery on his throat tomorrow (Friday).

“After noticing a lump in my neck, I went to the doctor to get a number of tests over the past few weeks. Those tests have revealed a growth in my throat that requires surgery tomorrow,” he stated.

Any further treatment will be determined after the surgery.

For the time being, Minister Mike Farnworth will be appointed as Deputy Premier.

“Mike will be there as support if needed, but I will continue in all my roles as Premier, head of the executive council, the current chair of the Council of the Federation,” added Horgan.

In 2008, Horgan underwent treatment for bladder cancer.

“My message to all British Columbians is, please don’t wait. If you are concerned about something, don’t put it off. Go see a doctor, go to an urgent and primary care centre to get it checked out as soon as you can.”