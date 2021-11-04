COVID-19 cases in the Smithers Local Health Area have increased during the October 24 to 30 period.

54 new cases were identified which has gone up from last week where 49 cases were reported.

This is as 72% of eligible community members have been fully vaccinated and 79% have had a single dose.

Meanwhile, in the Burns Lake LHA ,there were 33 new cases reported in the region which is a decrease from 47 the previous week.

Additionally, the region has 70% of eligible residents fully vaccinated and 76% are partially inoculated.

Both regions continue to remain hotspots for the virus with the Smithers LHA having a case rate of 36 cases identified per 100,000 people and Burns Lake having a case rate of 67 cases per 100,000 people.

Vaccination rates continue to be lower than the provincial average in both regions.