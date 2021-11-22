Organizers of the Kispiox Music Festival in New Hazelton have announced that they will be planning for a festival in 2022.

This is after the organization’s annual general meeting that was held on Sunday (Nov 21).

According to a news release, the music festival is expected to be held from July 22 to 24, 2022 at the Kispiox Valley Community Grounds.

“The event will be held in strict accordance with the provincial guidelines that will be in at that time,” the release added.

The music festival has not been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.